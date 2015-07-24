State Street shares drop 5 pct as expenses grow faster than revenue

BOSTON, July 24 (Reuters) - State Street Corp’s stock fell 5 percent on Friday after the U.S. custody bank said its second-quarter profit fell from year-earlier levels and expenses grew faster than revenue.

Top-line growth at Boston-based State Street was hurt by rock-bottom interest rates. Its net interest revenue, largely the difference between what a bank pays on deposits and earns on loans and investments, fell 3.3 percent from the year-before quarter.

State Street reported adjusted earnings of $569 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with $603 million, or $1.39 a share, the year before. That met analysts’ profit expectations of $1.37 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total adjusted revenue, however, increased by 2.1 percent to $2.73 billion during the quarter. That growth was outpaced by a 3.5 percent climb in total expenses.

State Street’s operations include keeping track of mutual fund prices, lending stocks, trading foreign currencies and gathering deposits from the world’s largest institutional investors.

State Street shares fell $4.23, or 5.3 percent, to $75.48 late on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Peter Galloway)