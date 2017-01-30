FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
State Street hit with securities lawsuit over trading charges
January 30, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 7 months ago

State Street hit with securities lawsuit over trading charges

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Boston-based State Street Corp has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders by failing to disclose improper trading commissions that led to a $64.6 million government penalty earlier this month.

Filed on Friday by State Street shareholders in Los Angeles federal court, the lawsuit said the financial services company asserted in its annual reports that its financial statements were true, when in reality it had wrongly billed clients for millions of dollars of improper commissions it later had to reimburse.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kalBpf

