State Street hit with securities lawsuit over trading charges

Boston-based State Street Corp has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders by failing to disclose improper trading commissions that led to a $64.6 million government penalty earlier this month.

Filed on Friday by State Street shareholders in Los Angeles federal court, the lawsuit said the financial services company asserted in its annual reports that its financial statements were true, when in reality it had wrongly billed clients for millions of dollars of improper commissions it later had to reimburse.

