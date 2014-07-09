FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Street reaches $60 mln settlement over forex pricing
July 9, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

State Street reaches $60 mln settlement over forex pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - State Street Corp has reached a $60 million settlement of a shareholder lawsuit that accused it of overcharging clients for foreign exchange services, and falsely stating it invested only in “high quality” assets, according to a court filing.

Shareholders claimed that State Street’s unauthorized “mark-ups” on foreign exchange transactions added potentially hundreds of millions of dollars to the Boston-based custodial bank’s revenues. They said State Street’s shares tumbled after California’s attorney general sued in October 2009 over the alleged improper mark-ups, causing damages.

Settlement papers were filed on Tuesday in Boston federal court. The accord requires court approval. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
