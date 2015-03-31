FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ron O'Hanley to head State Street's investment management arm
March 31, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Ron O'Hanley to head State Street's investment management arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Financial services provider State Street Corp said it appointed Ron O‘Hanley to lead its investment management business, starting next month.

O‘Hanley, 58, will succeed Scott Powers, 56, who is set to retire later this year after more than seven years as chief executive of State Street Global Advisors.

O‘Hanley will report to Jay Hooley, chief executive of State Street Corp, and work with Powers over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

O‘Hanley, who has nearly 30 years of experience in leadership roles within the industry, was most recently with Fidelity Investments as president of asset management and corporate services. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
