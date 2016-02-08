MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names SPDR ETFs head in Switzerland

Feb 8 (Reuters) - State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management business of State Street Corp appointed Bernhard Wenger as head of SPDR ETFs in Switzerland.

Wenger, based in Zurich, will be responsible for business development and sales of SPDR ETFs in the country.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry and was most recently the head of European distribution at ETF Securities.

Wenger will report to Alexis Marinof, EMEA head of SPDR ETFs and Stan Hlad, head of SSGA Switzerland. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)