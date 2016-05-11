FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SSGA names Jim Ross as chairman of funds management unit
#Funds News
May 11, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

MOVES-SSGA names Jim Ross as chairman of funds management unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management business of State Street Corp, promoted Jim Ross as chairman for Global SPDR and SSGA funds management.

Ross is currently head of SPDR ETF business, the company said.

The firm also promoted Nick Good and Rory Tobin as co-heads of Global SPDR.

Good is currently the chief operating officer of the North American Intermediary Business Group, while Tobin is the head of European Distribution. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

