FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Statkraft boosts stake in Brazil's Desenvix
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

Norway's Statkraft boosts stake in Brazil's Desenvix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statkraft, Europe’s biggest producer of renewable energy, will boost its stake in Brazilian power company Desenvix by acquiring 36.85 percent from Jackson Empreendimentos S.A., the company said on Friday.

The Norwegian state-owned company already owns 44.45 percent in Desenvix, whose assets include shares in 10 hydropower plants, a wind farm and minority stakes in two transmission lines.

Becoming the majority owner of Desenvix would give Statkraft a platform for further expansion in Brazil’s large and growing power market, Statkraft’s Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen said.

The parties plan to complete the sale in the second quarter of 2015 pending approvals by Brazilian pension fund FUNCEF, which holds the remaining 18.7 percent stake in Desenvix and power and antitrust regulators, the company said in a statement.

Statkraft first invested in Desenvix in 2012. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.