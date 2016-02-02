FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's ruling party proposes IPO for energy firm Statkraft
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 2, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's ruling party proposes IPO for energy firm Statkraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway should partially privatise state-owned power producer Statkraft and list it on the stock market, a key member of the country’s ruling Conservative Party proposed on Tuesday.

An initial public offering would attract cash for additional foreign expansion and allow the company to fulfil its growth ambitions, Nikolai Astrup, who leads the party’s policy work ahead of a 2017 general election, told NRK public radio.

“Private owners can contribute capital, knowledge and new impulses,” he said.

The Conservatives, who rule with the smaller Progress Party in a minority coalition, would have to convince both its partner and one or more opposition parties in order to win a majority for the proposal.

Statkraft, which produces hydropower, wind power, gas-fired power and district heating, has 4,200 employees and operations in more than 20 countries. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.