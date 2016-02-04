FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Statkraft suspends Turkey hydropower project over security worries
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 4, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Statkraft suspends Turkey hydropower project over security worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comments, details)

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of hydropower, is suspending the development of a hydropower project in Turkey due to security concerns, it said on Thursday.

The 517 megawatt (MW) Cetin power plant on Botan River, a tributary of the Tigris River, was to be Statkraft’s largest hydropower plant outside Norway.

“We had to suspend the project as the end to the ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish authorities resulted in armed incidents in the region, close to our site,” Statkraft’s Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen told Reuters.

Southeast Turkey has seen its worst violence in two decades after a 2-1/2-year ceasefire with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants collapsed in July, reviving a conflict in which 40,000 people have been killed since 1984.

“We took the full write down on the assets, in case the plant is never built,” he said.

Statkraft said it took a charge of 2.1 billion crowns ($245.5 million) due to the suspension of the Cetin project.

The state-owned utility reported a full-year net loss of 2.4 billion crowns for 2015 compared with a net profit of 3.9 billion crowns the previous year, partly due to the writedown.

$1 = 8.5541 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Terje Solsvik and David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.