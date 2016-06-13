FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statkraft puts partly built Turkish power plant up for sale
June 13, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Statkraft puts partly built Turkish power plant up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - Norway's Statkraft is launching a process to sell its partly built Cetin hydropower plant in Turkey, with the deal expected by the end of this year, the state-owned power producer said on Monday.

Statkraft said in February it has decided to suspend construction of the 517-megawatt plant in southeast Turkey due to security concerns stemming from fighting between government forces and Kurdish militants.

Statkraft said it has chosen brokerage Garanti Securities, a subsidiary of Turkey's Garanti Bank, as financial advisor for the sale and had set an August 1 deadline for submitting indicative bids.

The plant, Statkraft's biggest hydropower project outside Norway, is about one-third complete.

Once built, it could produce 1.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity per year, the company said.

In February, Statkraft took a full charge of 2.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($254.82 million) due to suspension of the project.

$1 = 8.2410 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
