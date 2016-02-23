FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statkraft, partners to build Europe's largest onshore wind farm for 1.1 bln euros
Hurricane Harvey
February 23, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Statkraft, partners to build Europe's largest onshore wind farm for 1.1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Renewables producer Statkraft and partners will build what it said was Europe’s largest onshore wind farm for 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in Norway, it said on Tuesday.

Statkraft, Norwegian utilities Troender Energi and European investor consortium Nordic Wind Power will build a farm that can produce up to 1,000 megawatts from 2020, which it said was more than the total wind capacity installed in the Nordic country.

Construction is due to start in the second quarter of this year, it said.

$1 = 0.9061 euros Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

