Statoil, ABB to develop subsea power distribution technology

OSLO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Statoil and Swiss engineer ABB agreed to jointly develop technology to transmit and distribute electricity up to 3,000 metres below the sea surface to power subsea equipment, the Norwegian firm said on Thursday.

Statoil has been moving more and more equipment to the bottom of the sea as subsea equipment improve recovery ratios and power distribution at the bottom of the sea, instead of platforms, would cut cost as it would need fewer cables.

“The joint industrial programme will develop technologies needed to provide electrical power to subsea pumps, electrical submersible pumps and subsea gas compressors for projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, in the Gulf of Mexico and other places around the world,” Statoil senior vice president for research, development and innovation Karl Johnny Hersvik.

The total cost of the five-year programme is $100 million, including ABB funding. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)