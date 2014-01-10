FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil may eye overseas acquisitions: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 4 years ago

Statoil may eye overseas acquisitions: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - State-controlled Norwegian energy firm Statoil is studying overseas acquisitions to reduce its focus on Norway and Tullow Oil is among targets it is studying, Bloomberg reported late on Thursday, quoting unnamed company sources.

The firm is considering deals involving payment in shares that could dilute the government’s shareholding, as the new Conservative-led government is seeking to cut the state’s stake from 67 percent to 51 percent, it said.

It added that in the past Statoil has looked at potential deals with firms like Anadarko Petroleum Corp., EOG Resources Inc. and BG Group Plc, but a deal with a firm so large would make it difficult for the government to keep a majority stake.

Statoil declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.