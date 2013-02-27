FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil says Aker Solutions, FMC deals worth up to NOK 14 bln
February 27, 2013

Statoil says Aker Solutions, FMC deals worth up to NOK 14 bln

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Wednesday its five-year framework agreements awarded to Norway’s Aker Solutions and FMC Technologies were worth up to 14 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.45 billion).

The deals concern subsea operations services offshore Norway and aim to ensure long-term supply of maintenance and operational support for Statoil‘s’ subsea fields, the firm said.

Aker Solutions said earlier on Wednesday its share of the deal was worth 5.5 billion crowns.

