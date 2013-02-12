FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil sees Skrugard and Havis volumes at 200,000 barrels per day
February 12, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Statoil sees Skrugard and Havis volumes at 200,000 barrels per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil plans to bring its Skrugard and Havis oil finds in the Arctic Barents Sea into production by 2018 and expects output at around 200,000 barrels per day, it said on Tuesday.

The firm plans to produce the oil using a floating production unit and then send the crude through a 280-kilometre pipeline to an onshore terminal, it said in a statement.

Skrugard was discovered in early 2011 while the nearby Havis was found in early 2012, putting the recoverable volumes in the license between 400 million and 600 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Statoil is the operator in the license and holds a 50 percent stake, Eni has 30 percent and state holding firm Petoro has 20 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

