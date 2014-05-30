Norway rejects Greenpeace appeal over Arctic drilling -Statoil

OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian authorities have rejected an appeal by Greenpeace to stop Statoil from drilling the world’s most northerly well on the Apollo prospect in the Barents Sea, the Norwegian oil company said on Friday.

The company’s announcement that it has been given approval to start drilling comes a day after Norwegian police removed seven Greenpeace protesters who had boarded the rig in an attempt to prevent it from reaching the Barents Sea and Bear Island, an uninhabited wildlife sanctuary that is home to rare species, including polar bears. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Goodman)