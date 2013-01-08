FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil approves $5.7 billion for Arctic gas field project
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Statoil approves $5.7 billion for Arctic gas field project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Energy firm Statoil will spend 32 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.72 billion) to develop its Aasta Hansteen gas field in the Norwegian Arctic, aiming to recover 47 billion cubic metres of gas, it said on Tuesday.

Aasta Hansteen, the firm’s second gas project in Norway’s Arctic, will start operating in the third quarter of 2017, later than earlier plans for 2016, using the world’s biggest Spar-type floating platform, state-controlled Statoil said in a statement.

Statoil owns 75 percent of the license while Austrian energy firm OMV holds 15 percent and ConocoPhilips has 10 percent.

To transport the gas to shore, a consortium of ten energy companies also agreed to spend 25 billion crowns to build a 480-kilometre pipeline to an onshore processing plant, Statoil said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.