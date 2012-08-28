FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil to drill 9 wells in Barents Sea in 2013
August 28, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Statoil to drill 9 wells in Barents Sea in 2013

Reuters Staff

OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil is to drill nine exploration wells in the Arctic Barents Sea next year in a push to try to find oil even further north than previously, the firm said on Tuesday.

“After our Skrugard and Havis discoveries we still see attractive opportunities here,” said Tim Dodson, head of Statoil’s exploration unit.

Statoil has been involved in 89 exploration wells drilled in the Norwegian Barents Sea so far.

Last year’s big Arctic discovery, the Skrugard and Havis oilfields, are estimated to hold 400 million to 600 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Reporting By Victoria Klesty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
