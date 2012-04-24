Statoil sees Arctic oil at 400-500,000 bpd in 2020

HAMMERFEST, Norway, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil expects daily gross production at Norway’s increasingly vital Arctic oil fields could reach half a million barrels in eight years as the northern region is developed, a Statoil executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are counting on 400-500,000 barrels in total in the area (by 2020), not all of it only produced by Statoil,” said Oeystein Michelsen, Statoil’s head of production and development in Norway.

“That is for the fields we know and which are ready to be developed,” he added, and mentioned the second phase of the Snoehvit field, as well as the Goliat field and the recent twin Skrugard and Havis discoveries co-owned with Eni as projects in development.

Norway’s Arctic has seen several major discoveries. Last year’s big Arctic discovery, the Skrugard and Havis oilfields, are estimated to hold 400 million to 600 million barrels of oil equivalent.

A landmark deal with Russia which settled a decades-long border dispute also removed a key uncertainty factor. (Writing by Victoria Klesty; editing by Jason Neely)