FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baker Hughes wins $504 mln Statoil service contract
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

Baker Hughes wins $504 mln Statoil service contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil has awarded a 3 billion crown ($504.47 million) two-year contract to Baker Huges to provide integrated drilling services for 25 fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, it said on Tuesday.

“The agreement with Baker Hughes will cover the delivery of directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, logging-while-drilling, mud logging, including 24/7 onshore support and drilling engineering services,” Statoil said in a statement.

The contract also includes an option for a two-year extension, not included in the 3 billion crown contract value, Statoil added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.