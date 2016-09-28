FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Statoil Brazil chief says looking at Brazil subsalt opportunities
September 28, 2016

Statoil Brazil chief says looking at Brazil subsalt opportunities

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The President of Statoil in Brazil said on Wednesday that the Norwegian oil producer is looking at opportunities in Brazil's offshore oil region known as the Subsalt Polygon.

Brazil's government is seeking to end a requirement that state-run firm Petrobras operate all oil fields in the Subsalt Polygon and Statoil's Päl Eitrheim said on the sidelines of an event in Sao Paulo that the Norwegian company could be interested in becoming an operator in the area. (Reporting by Luciano Costa)

