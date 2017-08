RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company Statoil ASA hopes to have 10 to 15 percent of Brazil's natural gas market in coming years, Pal Eitrheim, the company's most senior executive in the country, told journalists on Wednesday.

Eitrheim added that major gas production in Brazil is likely to start after 2020. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Ana Mano and Alistair Bell)