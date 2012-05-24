Statoil sees further possibilities near Brazil oil find

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil sees further possibilities near a major discovery in the Campos basin off Brazil announced earlier on Thursday, its exploration chief said.

“We see other opportunities nearby,” Tim Dodson told Reuters on the sidelines of a presentation.

Spanish oil firm Repsol, the operator of the Brazilian find, estimated the total resource at 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which includes over 700 million barrels of light crude.

Statoil holds 35 percent in the discovery.