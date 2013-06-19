FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Statoil finds oil offshore Canada, near previous find
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Statoil finds oil offshore Canada, near previous find

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil discovered light, high-quality oil offshore Canada, about 500 kilometres north-east of St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador, it said on Wednesday.

“While it is still too early to determine Harpoon’s resource potential at this time, this is very encouraging for the area and especially for the Bay du Nord well planned for later this year,” Erik Finnstrom, Statoil’s senior vice president for Exploration North America said.

The discovery is near the Mizzen find, which holds up to 200 million barrels of oil.

Statoil operates the licence with a 65 percent interest while Husky Energy holds 35 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.