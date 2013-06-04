FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil orders two Cat J rigs for $900 mln
June 4, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Statoil orders two Cat J rigs for $900 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has placed orders for two new harsh water drill rigs, so-called category J rigs, from Samsung Heavy Industries and operator KCA Deutag Drilling Norway, the firm said on Tuesday.

The contract value is $900 million for an initial period of eight years with four options to extend the contract by three years.

The rigs are to be used to extend the field life of the Gullfaks and Oseberg fields in the North Sea. Start of operation is expected in 2016-2017.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

