REFILE-Statoil hands out $5 bln worth of drilling contracts
May 22, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Statoil hands out $5 bln worth of drilling contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word ‘awarded’ from first paragraph)

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil awarded 30 billion crowns ($5.04 billion) drilling services contracts for 18 fixed installations on the Norwegian continental shelf, it said on Tuesday.

The contracts includes drilling of new wells, plugging of old wells, workover and maintenance of drilling facilities on 18 of Statoil’s 20 fixed platforms on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Statoil awarded the contracts, which include options, to KCA Deutag, Odfjell Drilling and Archer. ($1 = 5.9543 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

