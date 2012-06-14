Statoil needs further resource in Tanzania: Dodson

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil will most likely develop its gas finds off Tanzania through an liquefied natural gas solution and the government’s expectation that development could start in seven years is not unreasonable, the firm said.

Statoil, which will continue with exploration work in the Tanzania block, would need another “Lavani size” discovery to feel comfortable about development prospects, Tim Dodson, executive vice president for exploration said.

Statoil announced earlier on Thursday that its Lavani well confirmed 3 trillion cubic feet of gas. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)