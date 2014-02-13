Giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield to cost up to $20 bln -Statoil

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The giant North Sea oilfield Johan Sverdrup will cost around 100-120 billion crowns ($16.35-$19.62 billion) to develop, partners Statoil and Det norske said on Thursday.

Discovered in 2010, Sverdrup is estimated to contain between 1.8 billion and 2.9 billion barrels of oil. The firms said on Thursday that production could peak to 550,000 to 650,000 barrels per day.

The field, which lies in three licences, is operated by Statoil while other shareholders include Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum, Denmark’s Maersk, Det norske and Norwegian state-holding firm Petoro. ($1 = 6.1157 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)