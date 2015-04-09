FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil makes Gulf of Mexico oil discovery
April 9, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Statoil makes Gulf of Mexico oil discovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil made an oil discovery in the Yeti prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, about 15 kilometres south of the Big Foot field and 11 kilometres from the Cascade field, it said on Thursday.

“We are analysing data to determine the size of the discovery in order to consider future appraisal options,” the firm said in a statement.

Statoil holds 50 percent of the Yeti licence, while Anadarko has 37.5 percent and Samson 12.5 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
