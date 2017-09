OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil drilled a dry well in the Norwegian North Sea, near the Oseberg South field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

Shareholders in the licence include Statoil (49.3 percent), state holding firm Petoro (33.6 percent), Total (14.7 percent) and ConocoPhillips (2.4 pct).