FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil to slow down Arctic exploration due cost control -exploration chief
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Statoil to slow down Arctic exploration due cost control -exploration chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil will slow down exploration efforts in the Arctic, one of its key priority areas, in order to control capital spending, the firm’s exploration chief told Reuters on Friday.

“I expect there will be questions asked about the Arctic going forward, not least since Shell suspended their plans,” Tim Dodson said in an interview on the margins of a capital markets day held by the company.

“We have thought carefully through our plans in the Arctic. We basically have slowed things down. We have slowed things down because we can. We have a lot of other choices, other things that are more timely to bring forward.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.