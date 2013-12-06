FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil sees potential for more discoveries off Tanzania
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

Statoil sees potential for more discoveries off Tanzania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil sees potential to make more discoveries off Tanzania after it made a fifth gas find off the East African country, a senior executive said on Friday.

“We see potential to increase the volumes further,” Nick Maden, Statoil’s head of exploration activities for the western hemisphere, told Reuters.

Statoil has a rig to drill wells in the region until early 2016. Its plan is to occupy the rig throughout 2014 and the early part of 2015. “I could envisage 5-6 wells a year, maybe 9-12 wells for the remaining (drilling) programme,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.