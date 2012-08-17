Statoil finds oil in North Sea, partner says

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil firm Det norske oljeselskap said its partner, Norwegian state controlled Statoil has found oil in the Geitungen prospect in the North Sea off Norway.

“Oil has been encountered and a core sample has been recovered. Drilling operations are ongoing and the final results from the well are thus not yet available,” it said in a statement.

Statoil is the operator with a 40 percent stake, state-owned Petoro has 30 percent, Det norske has 20 percent and Lundin holds 10 percent.