OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil will resume operations on Saturday at a natural gas field affected by an unplanned outage, the firm said in a market message on Friday.

The field, shut on Sept 15 will take several days to start up after output was cut by 13 million cubic meters per day, it added.

Statoil did not name the field and would not say more about the outage.