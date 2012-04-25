FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil takes 35 pct stake in Ghana licence
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Statoil takes 35 pct stake in Ghana licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Wednesday it agreed to take a 35 percent working interest in the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points deepwater licence offshore Ghana from Hess through a farm in agreement.

Statoil will assume a 35 percent working interest in the licence and carry a proportional share of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s interest, amounting to a total paying interest of 38.89 percent.

Hess will retain a 55 percent working interest and GNPC its 10 percent carried interest.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.