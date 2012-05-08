FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil sees downside to output forecast
May 8, 2012 / 6:27 AM / in 5 years

Statoil sees downside to output forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil sees a risk that its 2012 production could come short of its forecast, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“As the guiding goes, there is still a somewhat higher downside risk than on the upside,” Chief Executive Helge Lund told a news conference. “That is because we have taken out some capacity, and in addition, there have been some delays.”

The firm kept its production targets for 2012, which imply an equity output of some 2 million boed, up around 3 percent compared to equity production in 2010. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty ande Henrik Stolen)

