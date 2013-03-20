FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil secures 15 Gulf of Mexico leases in sale
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

Statoil secures 15 Gulf of Mexico leases in sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil was awarded 15 leases in the central region of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, raising its total number of Gulf leases to 340, the company said.

State controlled Statoil plans to drill two to three wells within the next 12 months in Gulf leases it operates and also plans to participate in one or two wells to be drilled by a lease partner, it added in a statement.

As part of the sale conducted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, it secured the “Walker Ridge 271”, its top priority in the sale, it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.