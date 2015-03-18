FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Statoil adds acreage in the Gulf of Mexico
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Statoil adds acreage in the Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Statoil ASA

* Statoil successfully bid on 14 leases in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s central region Gulf of Mexico lease sale 235

* “The acreage high bid today, completes our ownership of the Monument prospect, brings additional prospects in to our portfolio and strengthens our position in prioritised areas of the US Gulf of Mexico,” Statoil said.

* Statoil’s winning bids are subject to review and final approval by the authorities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi)

