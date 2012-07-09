FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil restarts Gullfaks A oil platform
July 9, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

Statoil restarts Gullfaks A oil platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 9 (Reuters) - Statoil has restarted production at its Gullfaks A oil platform in the North Sea, after it was shut down due to a ballast tanker leak at end-June, a spokesman said on Monday.

”Production on Gullfaks A was restarted last Friday, and it has returned to normal production levels, Statoil’s spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen said.

He declined to provide the production levels, but the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate estimates oil production from Gullfaks field to be 40,000 barrels of oil per day in 2012.

However, all oil and gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf could be shut from Tuesday if the government doesn’t intervene to stop a planned lockout.

