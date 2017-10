OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil and its state partner will invest 3 billion crowns ($503.84 million) by the autumn of 2015 to improve oil recovery at its key Gullfaks South field, it said on Tuesday.

Statoil and state holding firm Petoro will apply subsea gas compression, which will add 22 million barrels of oil equivalent to production, it said in a statement. ($1 = 5.9543 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)