UPDATE 1-Statoil halts oil production at Gullfaks B in North Sea

(Updates with Statoil comment)

OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil has halted oil production at the Gullfaks B platform in the North Sea after discovering a hole in a pipe to the flare system, it said on Tuesday.

“We halted production yesterday (Monday) after we found a hole in the torch system,” Statoil spokesman Oerjan Heradstveit said. “We will repair the small hole on the torch system as soon as possible ... but we can’t say how long it will take.”

Gullfaks, once one of the biggest fields in Norway, is also one of the most mature projects with oil production through the A, B, and C platforms seen at 39,000 barrels a day in 2013.

Statoil did not give a separate production figure for the B platform but said the A and C units were running normally.

Gullfaks B is the least advanced platform on the field with only a simplified processing plant and oil is usually transferred to the A and C platforms for processing, storage and export.

The nearby Gullfaks South field, which produced another 37,000 barrels a day in 2013, was also unaffected as it feeds into the A and C platforms with no connection to the B platform.