FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Norway's Statoil hit by gas leak at Heimdal platform
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 29, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's Statoil hit by gas leak at Heimdal platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Statoil comment)

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Gas leaked on the Heimdal platform in the North Sea off Norway on May 26 and caused an emergency evacuation, but the situation was normalised the same day, operator Statoil said on Tuesday.

The gas leak occurred during the testing of emergency shutdown valves at the platform, which was not on stream due to a shutdown for maintenance.

“The leak was identified and stopped, and the situation was normalized later on Saturday,” Statoil’s spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters.

“It was a serious situation, but the size of the leak has yet to be established during the investigation,” he added.

A Statoil spokesman said the incident would not affect the ongoing maintenance, but declined to say when the platform was expected to restart.

Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority will also investigate the leak, he added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.