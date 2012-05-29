UPDATE 1-Norway's Statoil hit by gas leak at Heimdal platform

(Adds Statoil comment)

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Gas leaked on the Heimdal platform in the North Sea off Norway on May 26 and caused an emergency evacuation, but the situation was normalised the same day, operator Statoil said on Tuesday.

The gas leak occurred during the testing of emergency shutdown valves at the platform, which was not on stream due to a shutdown for maintenance.

“The leak was identified and stopped, and the situation was normalized later on Saturday,” Statoil’s spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters.

“It was a serious situation, but the size of the leak has yet to be established during the investigation,” he added.

A Statoil spokesman said the incident would not affect the ongoing maintenance, but declined to say when the platform was expected to restart.

Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority will also investigate the leak, he added.