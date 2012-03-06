Norway's Skrugard field recoverable oil volume confirmed -Statoil

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Tuesday a delineation drilling had shown its twin Skrugard and Havis fields in the Arctic region to have recoverable resources in line with earlier estimates.

“This confirms the previous volume estimate for the Skrugard discovery and the total resource estimate for the Skrugard and Havis structures in the range of 400-600 million barrels of recoverable oil,” Statoil said.

Statoil is the operator in the license with a 50 percent share, while Eni holds 30 percent and state-owned Petoro has 20 percent. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)