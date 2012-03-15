UPDATE 2-N.Sea platform halts after toxic gas leak -Statoil

* Hydrogen sulfide leaks at Statfjord C, no evacuation

* Daily output at Statfjord C is 25,000 boe

By Victoria Klesty

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas output at the Statfjord C platform in the North Sea was shut on Thursday after a leak of toxic gas, halting its normal daily output of 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent, operator Statoil said.

A leak of hydrogen sulfide, a poisonous and flammable gas, was reported at 0939 GMT from the North Sea platform to Statoil’s emergency centre, leading the 236-strong crew on the platform to board emergency lifeboats, which were not launched.

Close to two hours after the alert was raised, the firm said the situation was under control and the evacuation called off. All staff were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

“Production at the platform remains shut down,” Statoil said in an update at 1337 GMT.

Statfjord C is one of three platforms producing oil and gas at the site. Output only at Statfjord C was shut down after the leak, said Statoil.

The Statfjord field as a whole produces some 140,000 barrels of oil and 6 million cubic metres of gas per day, according to the Statoil website.

The partners in the Statfjord field are Statoil (44.33 percent), Exxon Mobil (21.37 percent), Britain’s Centrica (19.13 percent) and ConocoPhillips (15.17 percent).