Statoil big Arctic oil find could be bigger-report

* Skrugard may contain extra 350 mln barrels - report

* Present estimates see field containing 200-300 mln

* Statoil declines comment on new figures

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - A major oil find in the Arctic made by Statoil could contain an extra 350 million barrels of oil reserves, Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Friday.

The Skrugard oil find - so far estimated to contain between 200 and 300 million barrels, with a potential to hold up to 500 million barrels - boosted the interest of oil firms in the Norwegian Arctic when it was discovered last year.

New figures presented by Statoil at a recent meeting suggested Skrugard may potentially hold an extra 350 million barrels, individuals present at the meeting told the financial daily.

“What was presented by Statoil were the possibilities for up to 350 million barrels extra in the license (and) production of first oil in 2018,” Kjell Giaever, a project leader with oil organisation Petro Arctic who was present at the meeting was quoted as saying by the paper.

The paper said it had spoken with other individuals present at the meeting who confirmed the figures claimed.

Statoil declined to tell Dagens Naeringsliv whether the figures were correct.

Statoil was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Miral Fahmy)