FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil big Arctic oil find could be bigger-report
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 23, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 6 years

Statoil big Arctic oil find could be bigger-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Skrugard may contain extra 350 mln barrels - report

* Present estimates see field containing 200-300 mln

* Statoil declines comment on new figures

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - A major oil find in the Arctic made by Statoil could contain an extra 350 million barrels of oil reserves, Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Friday.

The Skrugard oil find - so far estimated to contain between 200 and 300 million barrels, with a potential to hold up to 500 million barrels - boosted the interest of oil firms in the Norwegian Arctic when it was discovered last year.

New figures presented by Statoil at a recent meeting suggested Skrugard may potentially hold an extra 350 million barrels, individuals present at the meeting told the financial daily.

“What was presented by Statoil were the possibilities for up to 350 million barrels extra in the license (and) production of first oil in 2018,” Kjell Giaever, a project leader with oil organisation Petro Arctic who was present at the meeting was quoted as saying by the paper.

The paper said it had spoken with other individuals present at the meeting who confirmed the figures claimed.

Statoil declined to tell Dagens Naeringsliv whether the figures were correct.

Statoil was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Miral Fahmy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.