OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil expects production at its giant Johan Sverdrup oil field to start in the last three months of 2018, the company said on Thursday, providing its first timeline for development.

It will submit a development plan to authorities in the fourth quarter of 2014 and plans to use the time until then to narrow its volume estimate, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)