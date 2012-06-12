Statoil buys oil production vessel from Maersk

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil and Sinochem bought the Peregrino floating production, storage and offloading vessel from Maersk, it said on Tuesday.

The vessel is operating in the Campos Basin off Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and has a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil. It produced well over 15 million barrels during its first year of operation.

FPSO contractor BW Offshore will take over operation of the FPSO after a transition period of about six months, it said in a statement.

Statoil did not disclose the purchase price. The vessel, built in 2007, cost more than $1 billion to build, Maersk said earlier. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)