(Corrects to remove erroneous Reuters Instrument Code for Odfjell Drilling)

OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - Statoil has extended its drilling contract for Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Bergen, which will be drilling on the Norwegian continental shelf for another five years, Statoil said on Tuesday.

The firm said the semi-submersible rig will be modified for drilling production wells on the Skuld field in the Norwegian Sea this autumn. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)