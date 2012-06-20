FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2012 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

Statoil to explore shale gas in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has entered into partnership with PetroFrontier Corp to explore for shale gas in Australia, the company said on Wednesday.

Statoil said the partners could drill 10-20 wells by 2017, with Statoil committing $25 million for the first phase of the exploration programme in Autralia’s Northern Territories.

Petrofrontier will operate the first phase of the programme while Statoil has secured options to operate from the second exploration phase in addition to increase ownership interests from 25 to 65 percent of PetroFrontier’s interests, it added.

