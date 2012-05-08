Statoil Q1 profit beats forecast

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil repeated its production forecast for 2012 on Tuesday as it reported first quarter results well above expectations.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 59.2 billion crowns ($10.21 billion) compared with 47.2 billion crowns a year ago and above expectations for 53.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Oil and gas output in the first quarter rose to 1.970 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). Production was expected to rise to 1.881 million boed this quarter, compared with 1.765 million boed last year.